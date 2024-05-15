Early-morning garage fire destroys home near Kirby

SAN ANTONIO – Two people and a cat managed to safely get out of a home following a garage fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Kirby Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 1:45 a.m. at a home in the 5400 block of Eclipse Street, not far from Ackerman Road and Binz-Engleman Road.

Recommended Videos

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the single-story house.

Fire officials said the fire started in the garage and then spread to the rest of the home. Two residents and a pet were inside at the time, but were not injured by the fire.

The house is now believed to be a total loss. A damage estimate was not given.

A fire investigation team will try and determine an exact cause for the fire.