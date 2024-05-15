Girl Scouts unveil mural celebrating 100 years in San Antonio, Southwest Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas on Wednesday unveiled a mural in downtown San Antonio.

The 48-foot tall mural is part of the organization’s 100th anniversary celebration of Girl Scout leadership and fellowship in San Antonio and Southwest Texas.

Several Girl Scouts and alums pictured in the mural and their family members were on hand for the unveiling. They included the mother of Amerie Jo Garza, who was among the 19 students killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting in May 2022.

Amerie was honored posthumously with the Bronze Cross, which is pictured on her sash in the mural, as well as some badges she might have earned as a Girl Scout.

The mural is located at the intersection of Main Plaza and Market Street.

