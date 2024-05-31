NISD identifies woman shot by officer outside crowded football game

SAN ANTONIO – More than seven months after a Northside ISD officer shot a woman “becoming aggressive” at the Dub Farris Athletic Complex, the district released its incident report of the shooting.

The report said on Oct. 28, NISD officers Kyle Kennedy and Joseph Garcia were “addressing” a woman named Markay Garcia. The report said she “attempted to drive away dragging” Officer Garcia, and that’s when Kennedy shot her.

In a previous email, Barry Perez, the NISD assistant superintendent of communications, said the woman was shot once in the arm and then taken by EMS to the hospital. He said her injury was not life-threatening.

In an emailed statement this week, her attorneys said she has “permanent disabling injuries.”

“She was severely injured by the actions of the NISD security police, who unlawfully detained her and acted with complete disregard for her safety and for the safety of other families at the football game,” Fidel Rodriguez, Jr. said.

This shooting happened outside the stadium before the 2 p.m. football game between Sotomayor and O’Connor. Perez said no NISD students were involved or injured in the incident, and that’s why the football game went as planned.

Since this shooting, NISD and the San Antonio Police Department have been tight-lipped with details because of “ongoing investigations.”

KSAT asked both agencies multiple times for the names of the officers involved and the woman who was shot. Only after a public record request and a ruling from the Attorney General’s Office was KSAT able to obtain this incident report.

When asked for an updated statement from the district, Perez said this is still an ongoing investigation.

“NISD has cooperated fully with the investigation conducted by the SAPD,” the statement read. “The NISD officer involved remains on administrative duty.”

SAPD confirmed the case had been forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s office earlier this year. This week, a spokesperson for the department said the case had been turned over for a possible charge of aggravated assault by a public servant.

KSAT contacted the DA’s office, but its spokesperson said the office cannot comment on ongoing cases.

KSAT filed another public record request with NISD for the body camera and dash-camera footage of the shooting. As of Thursday night, the district had not responded.