SAPD forwards case involving a woman shot by an NISD officer to DA’s office

SAN ANTONIO – A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department confirmed the case involving a Northside ISD police officer shooting a woman outside a football game back in October 2023 has been forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s office.

SAPD did not provide any further details in the emailed update to KSAT. As of Wednesday, neither SAPD nor NISD officials have released the names of the woman or officers involved in the shooting. It’s been more than four months since the shooting happened on Oct. 28 outside the Dub Farris Athletic Complex, just minutes before kickoff between Sotomayor and O’Connor.

When the shooting happened, Barry Perez, the NISD assistant superintendent of communications, said a woman was acting aggressively while in her parked vehicle outside. Perez said she became “aggressive and belligerent” toward one of the officers and drove toward him “in a threatening manner.” That’s when he pulled out his gun and shot her once in the arm, Perez said.

EMS took the woman to the hospital. Her injury was not life-threatening.

“At no time were any students or adults at the event in danger,” Perez said in the statement sent on Oct. 28.

NISD confirmed the officer who shot the woman has been placed on administrative duty pending further investigation and said SAPD would take over the investigation that day.

Over the last few months, both NISD and SAPD have been tight-lipped about the investigation. In an emailed statement earlier this year, Perez, representing NISD, said that per “the advice of legal counsel,” the district would not release the names. SAPD referred to NISD to release the names of those involved.

KSAT 12 has reached out to the DA’s office for an update on the case and is still awaiting a response as of Wednesday night.