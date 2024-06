SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department honored their fallen officers Friday at a memorial service.

SAPD paid their respects to more than 50 officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

The annual somber ceremony was held in the courtyard of SAPD’s training academy.

The memorial included a 21-gun salute, the playing of Taps, a performance of “Amazing Grace” by SAPD’s Pipes and Drums and a fly-over by SAPD Blue Eagle.