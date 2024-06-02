55-year-old man rushed to hospital in critical condition after hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Guadalupe Street.

Recommended Videos

San Antonio police said the man was not at a crosswalk when he attempted to cross from the north side to the south side of Guadalupe Street, which runs from west to east.

The man, who is 55, was struck by a dark-colored, four-door vehicle traveling westbound on Guadalupe Street, authorities said. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle continued traveling westbound on Guadalupe Street.

If arrested, SAPD said the driver would face a failure to stop and render aid charge in connection with the hit-and-run.