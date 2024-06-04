89º
Border patrol agent in critical condition after tornado slams through his home, officials say

Sanderson was formerly without power and multiple buildings were damaged

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tornado touched down around 7:20 p.m. in the city of Sanderson. (Copyright 2024 by Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland - All rights reserved.)

SANDERSON, Texas – A U.S. Border Patrol agent is in critical condition after his Southwest Texas home took a direct hit from a Tornado, according to CBS 7.

The tornado touched down around 7:20 p.m. in the city of Sanderson.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent suffered critical but non-life-threatening injuries when the tornado struck his home, ABC 7 said.

“Please keep him and his family in your prayers,” said Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland.

CBS 7 reported that several buildings sustained damage, and Sanderson was formerly without power.

Sheriff Cleveland said roads are now clear of debris, and everyone has been accounted for.

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

