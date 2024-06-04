Border patrol agent in critical condition after tornado slams through his home, officials say

Tornado touched down around 7:20 p.m. in the city of Sanderson.

SANDERSON, Texas – A U.S. Border Patrol agent is in critical condition after his Southwest Texas home took a direct hit from a Tornado, according to CBS 7.

The tornado touched down around 7:20 p.m. in the city of Sanderson.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent suffered critical but non-life-threatening injuries when the tornado struck his home, ABC 7 said.

“Please keep him and his family in your prayers,” said Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland.

CBS 7 reported that several buildings sustained damage, and Sanderson was formerly without power.

Sheriff Cleveland said roads are now clear of debris, and everyone has been accounted for.