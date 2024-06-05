Motorcyclist killed after crashing into light pole on Northwest Side, police say

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Steubing Parkway and Katma Lane, not far from De Zavala Road and Babcock Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was killed after he crashed his motorcycle into a light pole on the city’s Northwest Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Steubing Parkway and Katma Lane, not far from De Zavala Road and Babcock Road.

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason and crashed into the light pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. It is unclear if he was wearing a helmet.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.