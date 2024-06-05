84º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Motorcyclist killed after crashing into light pole on Northwest Side, police say

Crash happened around 9:40 p.m. near Steubing Parkway/Katma Lane

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: Traffic, Crash, SAPD, San Antonio, Northwest Side
The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Steubing Parkway and Katma Lane, not far from De Zavala Road and Babcock Road. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was killed after he crashed his motorcycle into a light pole on the city’s Northwest Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of Steubing Parkway and Katma Lane, not far from De Zavala Road and Babcock Road.

Recommended Videos

According to police, the driver of the motorcycle lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason and crashed into the light pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said no other vehicles were involved in the crash. It is unclear if he was wearing a helmet.

The name of the man killed has not yet been released, pending notification to next of kin.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Recommended Videos