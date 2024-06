SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a human smuggling operation in far south Bexar County.

According to BCSO officials, more than 20 victims have been found in the 2700 block of Oak Island Drive.

Sheriff Javier Salazar will provide details of the incident during a news conference that will be livestreamed on this page. You can view it in the video player above when it happens.