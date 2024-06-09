Argument between male, female leads to both firing weapons at each other, SAPD says

SAPD responded to a Northwest Side shooting that sent one person to a local hospital in critical condition on Saturday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said two people, a male and female, were in a verbal altercation before both people drew weapons and opened fire at each other.

The argument and shooting happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at a laundromat in the 3600 block of Northwest Loop 410.

When officers arrived, they said they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators determined that the male and female were in an argument that escalated to the point where both pulled out handguns and shot at each other.

The unidentified victim was the only person hit by a bullet, police said. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The unidentified female suspect fled the scene. SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.