Galveston police officer placed on leave after video of him attacking teenagers surfaces

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department has launched an investigation into one of its officers after video surfaced of him punching multiple people while off-duty at an apartment complex.

Galveston police told KTRK that the officer in the video is Jared Rivas.

Witnesses said they were at the apartment complex to celebrate a child’s birthday party when Rivas came to the celebration unannounced and demanded all non-residents leave the complex.

As some were getting up to leave, one witness told KTRK that Rivas began striking one of the mothers who attended the party. The same witness then alleged that Rivas struck a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy.

According to witnesses and the video, Rivas and a uniformed officer injured four people in all.

Galveston police said Rivas has been placed on administrative leave as it conducts its internal investigation. The identity of the uniformed officer seen in the video is not yet known.