SAPD says man who feared for wife’s safety shot, killed would-be intruder

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a suspect was shot and killed at a West Side home after the victim asked him to leave his property multiple times.

Authorities said the suspect was confrontational and had been knocking on the victim’s front door around 1 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Allende Drive.

The 25-year-old victim asked the suspect to leave, which he did, but police said the suspect returned to the property. This time, SAPD said the suspect entered the victim’s backyard.

Officers said the property owner, who at this point was armed with a shotgun and joined by his wife, confronted the 48-year-old suspect in his backyard and asked him to leave a second time.

The suspect then lunged toward the victim. Fearing for his wife’s safety, officials said the victim shot the suspect once in the stomach.

When emergency personnel arrived, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department said the victim isn’t facing any charges at this time as its investigation continues.