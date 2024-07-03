96º
Teen accused of fatally shooting his mother with shotgun to remain in custody

Another hearing has been set for later in July

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, Courts
San Antonio police say the teen shot his mother, 37-year-old Luz Auora Gonzalez, in the back of the head with a shotgun. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old accused of shooting and killing his mother outside of a West Side home will remain in custody.

The decision was made during a hearing held on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on June 18 in the 1500 block of Delgado Street.

San Antonio police say the teen shot his mother, 37-year-old Luz Aurora Gonzalez, in the back of the head with a shotgun.

The teen attempted to flee after shooting his mother, but he was later arrested without further incident, police said.

The victim’s daughter told KSAT she was home when the shooting happened. She said there was an argument between her mother and brother before the shooting.

She wasn’t sure what they were arguing about or why her brother would pick up a firearm.

Another hearing has been set for later in July.

