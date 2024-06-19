Authorities ID woman shot, killed allegedly by her 15-year-old son

Shooting on the inner West Side on Delgado Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was shot and killed allegedly by her teenage son on Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Luz Aurora Gonzalez, 37.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Delgado Street.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus said she was found dead in front of the home. Police believe her 15-year-old son shot her in the back of the head with a shotgun.

The teenager attempted to flee to another home after the shooting, but he was later arrested without further incident, McManus said.

Police said they seized the shotgun used by the teenager.

McManus stated that previous 911 calls to the home outside the last couple of weeks were not domestic-related.