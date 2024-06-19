80º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Authorities ID woman shot, killed allegedly by her 15-year-old son

SAPD Chief William McManus said officers found the woman dead in front of the home

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, West Side, Crime, SAPD
Shooting on the inner West Side on Delgado Street. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was shot and killed allegedly by her teenage son on Tuesday afternoon has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Luz Aurora Gonzalez, 37.

Recommended Videos

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Delgado Street.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus said she was found dead in front of the home. Police believe her 15-year-old son shot her in the back of the head with a shotgun.

The teenager attempted to flee to another home after the shooting, but he was later arrested without further incident, McManus said.

Police said they seized the shotgun used by the teenager.

McManus stated that previous 911 calls to the home outside the last couple of weeks were not domestic-related.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos