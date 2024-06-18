Teen shoots, kills mother with shotgun on West Side, police say

Shooting on the inner West Side on Delgado Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested after San Antonio police said he shot and killed his mother with a shotgun on the West Side.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Delgado Street.

Upon arrival, San Antonio police Chief William McManus said the woman was found dead in front of the home.

McManus said a 15-year-old boy had shot his mother in the back of the head with a shotgun.

The teenager attempted to flee to another home after the shooting, but he was later arrested without further incident, McManus said.

Police said they seized the shotgun used by the teenager.

McManus stated that previous 911 calls to the home outside the last couple of weeks were not domestic-related.

KSAT will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.