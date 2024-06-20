‘I love her very much’: Family mourns woman allegedly shot, killed by teenage son

On Tuesday afternoon, San Antonio police said that a 16-year-old boy shot his mother in the back of the head with a shotgun in the 1500 block of Delgado Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A family is in mourning and has questions as to why one of their loved ones was shot and killed, allegedly by another family member.

On Tuesday afternoon, San Antonio police said that a 16-year-old boy shot his mother in the back of the head with a shotgun in the 1500 block of Delgado Street.

Recommended Videos

The Bexar County Medical Examiner identified the woman as Luz Aurora Gonzalez, 37.

“I saw her when they shot her right in front of me. I don’t know why he pulled the trigger,” said Iluminada Torres, the victim’s daughter and suspect’s sister

It’s a question the Gonzalez family wants answered. Why would a 16-year-old shoot his mom in the back with a shotgun?

“It doesn’t feel real to me that my mom is no longer here,” Torres said.

“Did you say anything to (the younger brother); did (the younger brother) say anything to you after it happened?” asked KSAT John Paul Barajas

“He did not answer me; I asked him why he did it, (and) he did not answer me,” Torres said.

The family explained they have a complicated dynamic.

Teresa Salazar is the victim’s mother and the suspect’s grandma. Salazar takes care of most of Gonzalez’s kids and says she has a protective order against Gonzalez but would still let her stay at the house occasionally.

“I love her very much,” Salazar said.

“How was your relationship with her?” asked Barajas

“It was good times, and it was bad times,” said Salazar

As for what led up to the shooting, Salazar says she can’t remember anything from the last 24 hours.

“My brother just starts getting upset, I don’t know why, but then they sit, and they start talking, and my mom starts raising her voice at my grandma, and well then that is when everything escalated,” said

Now, the family is left navigating the wide range of emotions of losing a loved one and having another accused of murder.

“Iluminada, is there anything you say to your brother right now? Is there anything you say to your mom?” asked Barajas

“I’m going to miss her a lot,” Torres said.