Truck crashes into Loop 410 overpass on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A truck crashed into the bottom of an overpass on the Southwest Side, causing some delays on Loop 410 south.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Old Pearsall Road under Loop 410. The truck did not clear the overpass and the bed got stuck underneath.

Emergency officials responded to the scene and started to remove the bed of the truck shortly after the crash.

Officials were also checking the structural integrity of the overpass, but traffic on Loop 410 south remained open.

Officials have not released any details on potential injuries from the crash.