Truck crashes into Loop 410 overpass on Southwest Side

Bed of truck gets stuck under Loop 410 overpass at Old Pearsall Road

RJ Marquez, Traffic Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – A truck crashed into the bottom of an overpass on the Southwest Side, causing some delays on Loop 410 south.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on Old Pearsall Road under Loop 410. The truck did not clear the overpass and the bed got stuck underneath.

Emergency officials responded to the scene and started to remove the bed of the truck shortly after the crash.

Officials were also checking the structural integrity of the overpass, but traffic on Loop 410 south remained open.

Officials have not released any details on potential injuries from the crash.

RJ Marquez is the traffic anchor/reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He also fills in as a news anchor and has covered stories from breaking news and Fiesta to Spurs championships and high school sports. RJ started at KSAT in 2010. He is proud to serve our viewers and be a part of the culture and community that makes San Antonio great.

