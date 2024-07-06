2 men shot at South Side house party rushed to hospital in critical condition, police say

Two men were shot at a South Side party and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition on July 6, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said two men were shot at a house party early Saturday morning.

SAPD officers responded to a loud music call at a house party just before 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Bernard Drive.

When they approached the crowd at the party, officers said they heard gunshots and saw two 19-year-old men suffering separate gunshot wounds.

After officers rendered aid to the victims, they were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said they do not have any suspect(s) information at this time.

The department said its investigation is ongoing.