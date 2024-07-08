SAPD searching for person who shot, killed man at Northeast Side apartment complex

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect who killed Raymond "Ray" Sneed on July 1, 2021.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for help in searching for a person who shot and killed a man on the Northeast Side three years ago.

Police said they were called to a shooting in progress at around 4 p.m. on July 1, 2021, at the Alamo Estates Apartments located in the 8000 block of Midcrown Drive.

Officers found Raymond “Ray” Sneed fatally shot in his apartment.

During the investigation, witnesses told police they saw a woman leaving the location.

Police said they are looking for information on the woman and her vehicle.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.