SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a North Side home early Friday morning.

The fire was called in around 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Pasadena Street, not far from West Hildebrand Avenue and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said they arrived to find flames showing from the house. They put the fire out quickly and without incident.

Fire officials said the back of the home caught fire, but no one was there.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.