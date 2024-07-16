14-year-old killed in overnight shooting on Southeast Side

A 14-year-old was killed in the 3800 block of S. Mittman St. on Monday, July 15, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old was killed in an overnight shooting on the Southeast Side.

San Antonio police said the boy, identified as Timothy Chavez, was shot multiple times at 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of S. Mittman St., not far from Fair Avenue and Goliad Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting happened in the street in front of his house. Neighbors told officers they heard a car speed off after the gunshots.

The shooting is under investigation.