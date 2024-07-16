75º
14-year-old killed in overnight shooting on Southeast Side

ME’s office has identified him as Timothy Chavez

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A 14-year-old was killed in the 3800 block of S. Mittman St. on Monday, July 15, 2024. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old was killed in an overnight shooting on the Southeast Side.

San Antonio police said the boy, identified as Timothy Chavez, was shot multiple times at 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of S. Mittman St., not far from Fair Avenue and Goliad Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting happened in the street in front of his house. Neighbors told officers they heard a car speed off after the gunshots.

The shooting is under investigation.

