Local News

SAPD warns shoppers to guard against ‘porch pirates’ on Prime Day

‘Don’t let the porch pirates plunder your treasure,’ SAPD says

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Amazon delivery drivers will be busy this week and so will thieves.

San Antonio police are warning people to take precautions during the Amazon Prime Day event.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, an SAPD officer urged people to make plans if they are making orders.

“We get just as excited as you to snag some amazing deals,” he said.

He then offered the following suggestions:

  • Be home to accept packages
  • Make arrangements with a neighbor or family member to receive the package
  • Send the package to a locker or other place that accepts Amazon deliveries

“Don’t let the porch pirates plunder your treasure,” he said.

It’s not just package thieves that shoppers should watch out for.

Scammers are also hoping to take advantage of bargain hunters.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be aware of phishing attempts, including phony emails and text messages about deals or deliveries.

About the Author

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

