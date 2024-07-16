SAPD warns shoppers to guard against ‘porch pirates’ on Prime Day

Preventing porch pirates from stealing your Cyber Monday packages

Amazon delivery drivers will be busy this week and so will thieves.

San Antonio police are warning people to take precautions during the Amazon Prime Day event.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, an SAPD officer urged people to make plans if they are making orders.

“We get just as excited as you to snag some amazing deals,” he said.

He then offered the following suggestions:

Be home to accept packages

Make arrangements with a neighbor or family member to receive the package

Send the package to a locker or other place that accepts Amazon deliveries

“Don’t let the porch pirates plunder your treasure,” he said.

It’s not just package thieves that shoppers should watch out for.

Scammers are also hoping to take advantage of bargain hunters.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be aware of phishing attempts, including phony emails and text messages about deals or deliveries.