Nine-year-old with Duchenne muscular dystrophy rides motorcycle through half of US

Gaven and the motorcycle he rode on.

SAN ANTONIO – Nine-year-old Gaven is like most kids his age, with two exceptions.

He has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder that causes muscle weakness and may cause him to need a wheelchair in the future.

The second exception: Gaven has also ridden a motorcycle across 26 of the 50 United States.

“His love of riding, I think it’s just something that gives him a sense of freedom,” Jessica Quiarte, Gaven’s mother, said. “It allows him to go out on the road and not have to think about Duchenne muscular dystrophy.”

“I just think it’s incredible how he has a whole community behind him,” Kassandra Banda, Gaven’s physical therapist, said. “I think as a party. It’s every dream to see your patient have all of that support.”

Last year, Gaven rode 4,000 miles on a motorcycle and visited 40 Harley-Davidson locations in Texas. He hopes to make more bike trips in the future.