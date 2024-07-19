79º
SAPD investigating procedures after man escapes arrest outside Bexar County Jail

Suspect was detained shortly after the escape

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

File: Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A man escaped custody outside the Bexar County Jail on Friday, San Antonio police confirmed.

It happened at 7 a.m. as an officer arrived with suspects to the jail’s sally port.

The man, age 25, hid behind a parked vehicle and ran out of the sally port doors when they opened to let in another vehicle.

He was located a couple of miles away near West Commerce and West Zarzamora streets a short time later, an SAPD spokesperson said.

In addition to the original charges, the man will also be charged with escaping custody, a 3rd-degree felony.

SAPD Internal Affairs is also conducting an investigation to determine if there were any procedural violations, the spokesperson said.

KSAT asked SAPD to clarify what the man was originally in custody for and how he was able to escape from the officer’s vehicle, but has not received those answers.

