People frustrated by lack of arrests in Sonic manager’s shooting death

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio police hope a few pictures might provides clues that will lead them to a suspect in the shooting death of a Sonic Drive-In manager.

Police on Tuesday released a new photo and named their main suspect in the case, Adiah Namir Roberson, 17.

Police said Roberson was involved in the shooting death of Daniel Shrewsbury, 33, on the night of July 7.

Strewsbury was the night manager at a Sonic in the 5500 block of Babcock Road.

Relatives who spoke to KSAT 12 News a few days after his death said he was murdered after refusing to accept counterfeit money.

The new photo of Roberson is just the latest image that police have released in connection with this case.

Daniel Strewsbury, 33, was shot and killed July 7. Family members say the Sonic manager was supposed to be off that day, but volunteered to work for someone else. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

One day after the deadly shooting, they shared a set of surveillance photos showing two people who they labeled as suspects.

Police say the barefoot person seen in the previously released surveillance photos from Sonic is Adiah Namir Roberson, 17, who is considered the main suspect in the shooting death of manager Daniel Strewsbury. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Police now confirm that a barefoot woman seen in the grainy pictures also is Roberson. A second person in the previously-released photos is no longer considered a suspect, police said.

Still, some people believe the original images should’ve been enough to lead to a quick arrest.

“I thought it was a very good photo, and I can’t believe that somebody hasn’t turned her in yet,” said Rose Marino, who was on her way to eat at another business nearby.

Marino said she has been following the story of what she called a “ridiculous” killing and a murder “over nothing.”

John Stroud, who works nearby, said he has been keeping his eyes open since the release of the first photos just in case he comes across Roberson.

“If I do, I would definitely give a heads up,” Stroud said. “It’s very surprising to me that this hasn’t been resolved yet.”

While police may have their work cut out for them in tracking down their suspect, Strewsbury’s former co-workers appear to be busy, too.

The fast-food spot was up and running Wednesday morning, what seemed to be business as usual.

A memorial of balloons and candles remains outside the front door of Sonic. (KSAT 12 News)

There are a few remaining signs of the deadly violence there, such as a memorial of balloons and candles outside the front door.

Posted at each drive-up menu board, there also are photos of Strewsbury, which include a link to a GoFundMe page, set up in his memory.

Police urge anyone with information on Roberson’s whereabouts to call SAPD’s Homicide Unit at 210-207-7365. Tips also can be shared anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (7867).