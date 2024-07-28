City, state, nonprofit host back-to-school resource fair on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’ve got six kids who need to start setting their alarm clocks again or a 5-year-old daughter getting ready for her first day of kindergarten, going back to school can be a lengthy process for many families.

On Saturday, organizers from the city, state, and a nonprofit came together to host a back-to-school health and resource fair.

District 3 City Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran says this is the second time her office has worked with State Rep. Liz Campos from District 119 to host the event. She says she’s heard from constituents who are struggling with back-to-school activities and may not know all of the local resources available to help them.

“They’re visiting all of them and learning about what the city and community has to offer,” Viagran said.

Angie White, CEO of Court Appointed Special Advocates of San Antonio, or CASA, says using their new space off South WW White Road helps people access health screenings, free backpacks, applications for food assistance, and more. Making sure families can get what they need can prevent any issues down the line.

“What we want to do is lower stress for parents, because if we lower the stress that means we lower the chances that something is going to happen in the home,” she said.

Organizers say they plan to continue hosting this back-to-school event far into the future, as it’s a great tool to combat higher prices from inflation and save time.