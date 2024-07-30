90º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

3 SAPD officers injured when burglary suspect crashes into patrol cars, other vehicles during pursuit

Jose Luis Valdez, 29, is facing multiple charges

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tags: Crime, West Side
Mugshot: Jose Luis Valdez (KSAT/BCSO)

A burglary suspect who injured several police officers while crashing into multiple vehicles, including several SAPD patrol cars, as he tried to evade officers is in custody and facing charges.

Jose Luis Valdez, 29, is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

Recommended Videos

Police said that shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, a patrolling officer discovered a vehicle believed to be involved in a burglary assault in the 1500 block of East Carson on the city’s West Side.

As the officer waited for reinforcement, Valdez drove away. With the SAPD EAGLE helicopter tracking from the sky, multiple patrol vehicles tried to make a felony stop on Valdez near the intersection of General McMullen and Castroville Road, but Valdez fled, “disregarding public safety and traffic laws.”

Police said Valdez drove to a dead end in the 900 block of Patton Boulevard and crashed into a fence on private property. He then drove through a gate and hit multiple vehicles, including several patrol vehicles, one with an officer inside.

SAPD officers then blocked his way with a patrol vehicle, and Valdez was taken into custody.

A total of three officers were injured. Two were treated on the scene for minor injuries; a third officer was more seriously injured, although SAPD did not elaborate on those injuries.

Valdez is in the Bexar County Jail with bonds totaling $325,0000.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

instagram

Recommended Videos