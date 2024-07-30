3 SAPD officers injured when burglary suspect crashes into patrol cars, other vehicles during pursuit

A burglary suspect who injured several police officers while crashing into multiple vehicles, including several SAPD patrol cars, as he tried to evade officers is in custody and facing charges.

Jose Luis Valdez, 29, is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest with a vehicle, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance.

Recommended Videos

Police said that shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday, a patrolling officer discovered a vehicle believed to be involved in a burglary assault in the 1500 block of East Carson on the city’s West Side.

As the officer waited for reinforcement, Valdez drove away. With the SAPD EAGLE helicopter tracking from the sky, multiple patrol vehicles tried to make a felony stop on Valdez near the intersection of General McMullen and Castroville Road, but Valdez fled, “disregarding public safety and traffic laws.”

Police said Valdez drove to a dead end in the 900 block of Patton Boulevard and crashed into a fence on private property. He then drove through a gate and hit multiple vehicles, including several patrol vehicles, one with an officer inside.

SAPD officers then blocked his way with a patrol vehicle, and Valdez was taken into custody.

A total of three officers were injured. Two were treated on the scene for minor injuries; a third officer was more seriously injured, although SAPD did not elaborate on those injuries.

Valdez is in the Bexar County Jail with bonds totaling $325,0000.