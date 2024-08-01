Memories preserved in Acadiana Cafe’s military room

SAN ANTONIO – David Saylor opened Acadiana Cafe in December 1986. Over the years, the walls of the West Side cafe have been filled with memorabilia, but one room in particular has taken on a life of its own.

“I’m not sure how this became the military room, but it is the party room of Acadiana, the Air Force/Military Room,” Saylor said.

Years ago, Saylor noticed someone had sketched a name on the cedar wall of the room. His only guess is it was a newly graduated basic training U.S. Air Force member.

“Every squadron for basic training is represented on this wall,” Saylor said.

The names continued to grow, and now there are several names under a picture of each squadron.

“A lot of memories, of course. I’m an honorary commander for the Air Force down there, so a lot of memories in this room and a lot of memories down on base, too,” Saylor said.

The room has a panoramic photo of Randolph Airforce Base, which a customer donated, and other historic memorabilia.

Saylor recently announced the closure of Acadiana Cafe. The building will become a Mexican restaurant.

He said the new owner has committed to keeping and expanding the military room.

The last day the cafe will be open is the end of the month.

