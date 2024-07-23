These beloved San Antonio restaurants have closed in recent months

The Rustic, a popular restaurant, bar and music venue at The Rim on the Northwest Side, has closed.

SAN ANTONIO – Acadiana Cafe announced it would be closing in August after serving the West Side for 38 years, adding to the list of restaurant closures announced recently.

The following restaurants have announced their closures in recent months.

Recommended Videos

Acadiana Cafe

The Cajun and Southern-style restaurant announced Monday that it had sold its property to Hacienda Vallarta Restaurant Group.

The closure announcement comes a few months after the cafe’s food truck was stolen in January. It was eventually found with the help of a good Samaritan and law enforcement.

If you want to get a last fix of Cajun flair, you still have a chance. The restaurant will remain open through Aug. 29. Find more information here.

The Rustic

The Rustic at The Rim, once a popular restaurant and bar on the Northwest Side, announced its closure in late May.

The restaurant cited ongoing construction on I-10 and Loop 1604 and one of the factors for closing but said it “has a vision to relocate.”

Restaurant owners said they were exploring opportunities to bring the establishment to a more accessible location.

The Rustic’s Houston and Dallas locations remain open.

Jim’s Restaurant

Last month, Jim’s Restaurant announced it would close its second San Antonio location.

The restaurant at San Pedro Avenue and Hildebrand Avenue closed in late June. The company cited economic issues and rising operational costs.

The location on San Pedro had been open for 54 years.

Months earlier, in March, Jim’s closed its Broadway location near Brackenridge Park after 53 years.

Saucy Birds

Just a few months after rebranding to Saucy Birds from Sangria on the Burg, the establishment on the Northwest Side decided not to renew its lease after May.

Chef Ceasar Zepeda thanked San Antonio for eight years of support in a closure announcement on social media and said the restaurant’s last day would be May 31. He said the industry was going through a tough time.

Sangria on the Burg announced its closure in December 2023.

Know of any other closures? Let us know in the comments.