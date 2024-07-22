Acadiana Café to close in August after serving West Side community for 38 years

For anyone craving that last fix of Cajun flair, Acadiana Café will remain in business through Thursday, Aug. 29.

SAN ANTONIO – After serving the West Side community for 38 years, Acadiana Café is closing its doors in August.

The Cajun and Southern-style restaurant, known for its award-winning catfish and seafood, announced in a press release Monday that the property has been sold to the Hacienda Vallarta Restaurant Group.

While the new ownership serves Mexican food, the release mentioned that classic Acadiana Café recipes, such as chicken and dumplings, Cajun cabbage, red beans and rice, and others, will still be accessible.

Acadiana Cafe recovered its stolen food truck thanks to a good Samaritan. To show its appreciation, the cafe gave out complimentary gumbo on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (KSAT)

“With hearts full of gratitude, we enthusiastically extend our reach to our beloved community, whom we have had the honor of serving since 1986,” said Dave Saylor, the owner of Acadiana Café.

The upcoming closure follows the theft of an Acadiana Café food truck in January. Four men took the old shack-style food truck, which was eventually recovered with the help of law enforcement and a good Samaritan.

For anyone craving that last fix of Cajun flair, the restaurant will remain in business through Thursday, Aug. 29. Their hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Acadiana Café is located at 1289 SW Loop 410, San Antonio, Texas, 78227.