Distinct food trailer truck shaped like an old shack stolen from West Side parking lot

SAN ANTONIO – Acadiana Cafe has been using a food truck shaped like an old shack for three decades. On Wednesday morning, the owner discovered it had been stolen from the parking lot.

David Saylor built his old shack food truck with wood straight from Louisiana in the early 1990s. It’s been his pride and joy to take the Cajun goodness from his Acadiana Cafe out on the road.

“We build it ourselves, myself and some of our people here at Acadiana, and we build it 30, 32, 33 years ago. A lot of memories there, a lot of community involvement,” he recalled.

Saylor pulled up to his West Side restaurant’s parking lot on Wednesday to discover the food truck had been stolen.

Surveillance video showed a dark-colored Hummer with four men inside driving off with the food truck, Saylor said.

“It’s about, probably, 17, 18-feet long. Looks like an old house,” Saylor said. “It is so distinct. So the only thing I can figure is they’re going to strip out the commercial fryers and other equipment, all the inside. That way, they could, you know, use the trailer.”

Saylor is optimistic that someone who saw the Hummer driving away with the distinct food truck will report it to San Antonio police.

