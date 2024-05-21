84º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Saucy Birds restaurant on Fredericksburg Road to close at end of May, chef announces

Closure comes a few months after rebranding Sangria on the Burg

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Saucy Birds, Northwest Side, San Antonio, Food
Saucy Birds (KSAT 12 News (Texas Eats))

SAN ANTONIO – Just a few months after rebranding to Saucy Birds, the establishment on the Northwest Side has decided not to renew its lease, which ends this month.

Chef Ceasar Zepeda thanked San Antonio for eight years of support in a closure announcement on social media and said the restaurant’s last day would be May 31.

Recommended Videos

The restaurant on Fredericksburg Road reopened as Saucy Birds in January after Sangria on the Burg announced it would close in December 2023.

If you want to make it in time before Saucy Birds closes, Zepeda asks customers to be patient as staff is limited.

“I didn’t want to abruptly close, as many have, as I wanted my staff to have time to find employment with a professional notice,” he said in his post.

Zepeda said there may be a few popup kitchen takeovers to support local chefs in June.

“Thanks again for allow us to serve you for so many years!!! Our industry is going through a tough time and local restaurants need your support now more than ever... #supportlocal,” Zepeda said in the post.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos