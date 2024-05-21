Saucy Birds restaurant on Fredericksburg Road to close at end of May, chef announces

SAN ANTONIO – Just a few months after rebranding to Saucy Birds, the establishment on the Northwest Side has decided not to renew its lease, which ends this month.

Chef Ceasar Zepeda thanked San Antonio for eight years of support in a closure announcement on social media and said the restaurant’s last day would be May 31.

The restaurant on Fredericksburg Road reopened as Saucy Birds in January after Sangria on the Burg announced it would close in December 2023.

If you want to make it in time before Saucy Birds closes, Zepeda asks customers to be patient as staff is limited.

“I didn’t want to abruptly close, as many have, as I wanted my staff to have time to find employment with a professional notice,” he said in his post.

Zepeda said there may be a few popup kitchen takeovers to support local chefs in June.

“Thanks again for allow us to serve you for so many years!!! Our industry is going through a tough time and local restaurants need your support now more than ever... #supportlocal,” Zepeda said in the post.