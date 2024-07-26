Botika at the Pearl closing after 8 years

SAN ANTONIO – Another San Antonio restaurant is closing up shop. Chef Geronimo announced on social media that Botika will close on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Botika has been open for the last eight years at the Pearl, just north of downtown.

“Life sometimes brings new priorities and opportunities. For me, this means spending more time with my family and exploring new personal and professional interests,” Geronimo said.

Several restaurants across San Antonio have closed this year. Many cited rising costs as a reason for the closures.

“Although this chapter is ending, I eagerly look forward to the new adventures ahead and will always treasure the amazing journey we’ve had here,” Geronimo said.

