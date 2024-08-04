15-year-old accused of stabbing man was tased before taken into custody, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a teenage suspect was arrested and charged with stabbing a man more than twice his age on the North Side.

Officers said they received a possible assault in progress/mental health-related call around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Mariposa Drive. When they arrived, police said the suspect fled on foot.

After a second dispatch call reported a stabbing in the area, officers said they found a suspect running with a knife in hand in the 300 block of West Wildwood Drive.

SAPD said the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, ignored officers’ verbal commands. A Taser was used on the teenager before he was taken into custody.

The victim, identified by police as a 33-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening stab wound in the chest.

The teenager has been charged with aggravated assault, authorities said.

The department said this case is an ongoing investigation.