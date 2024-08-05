Will Debby cause gas prices to rise in Texas? AAA weighs in on what drivers can expect

SAN ANTONIO – Tropical Storm Debby made landfall as a hurricane on Florida’s Gulf Coast early Monday and continues slowly passing over the northern part of the state as it moves toward Georgia and South Carolina.

So, what does that mean for gas prices in Texas?

Recommended Videos

Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson, said some refineries had removed employees as a precaution. However, there wasn’t much concern about prices going up.

“If you look at (gas prices) from a week ago, it’s down $0.08. If you look at it, compared to yesterday, it’s jumped $0.04. So it’s kind of reversed course a little bit, but nonetheless, we don’t expect any major impact from Tropical Storm Debby,” Armbruster said.

He said crude oil prices are currently down. However, any broader conflict in the Middle East could increase crude prices.

“If crude oil prices were to go up for some reason, say, due to conflict in the Middle East, for instance, then you could see gas prices increase. Right now, that’s not happening,” Armbruster said. “And certainly, we’ve seen the price of crude oil come down at least on the day... The main factor when it comes to what you pay at the pump is going to be the cost of crude oil.”

Armbruster reminds consumers that while Debby does pose a low risk to gas prices, it’s still hurricane season for a few more months. So, any powerful storms that develop could lead to increased gas prices.

Fuel efficiency tips

While gas prices aren’t dramatically changing right now, Armbruster said saving on gas depends on the driver.

“When it comes to saving on fuel, we know that driver behavior is the number one factor when it comes to fuel efficiency and conserving fuel,” he said. “So avoiding quick accelerations, using cruise control when it’s safe to do so, and, you know, just making sure that you lighten your load when you can in your vehicle. Taking some weight off all of those can help add up in cost savings at the pump.”

Armbruster also recommends looking at your tires to ensure they’re adequately inflated and in good shape.

EV charging costs

AAA will begin tracking the cost of Level 2 electric charging stations for those who don’t drive gas-powered vehicles.

“At least the kilowatt per hour cost for the level two stations, the average cost across the nation,” he said. “... More people are purchasing electric vehicles, and as they become more popular, consumers are going to need that information.”

Find out more information about the EV price tracking program here.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

Tropical Storm Debby threatens Southeast with potentially catastrophic flooding, record-setting rain