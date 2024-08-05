Woman charged in death of her 5-year-old son to be sentenced Tuesday

SAN ANTONIO – A mother charged in the death of her 5-year-old son is expected to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

Nickolle Aguilar is charged with injury to a child-serious bodily injury by omission. She pleaded guilty to the charge and will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. in the 226th District Court. KSAT will livestream the sentencing in this article.

Aguilar, along with her then-boyfriend Daniel Garcia, were charged in the death of Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo. Garcia in May was found guilty of injury to a child and is awaiting his sentencing date in August.

In June, Aguilar had her plea withdrawn and sentencing halted because of her status as a U.S. resident. Aguilar claimed to be a citizen during her plea hearing and Pre-Sentence Investigation interview.

During Garcia’s trial, Aguilar said she did not have a U.S. passport so she smuggled herself from Nicaragua to Costa Rica, Judge Velia J. Meza said.

Meza said she read letters from Aguilar’s family that stated she was born in Costa Rica and moved to the U.S. as a child.

Her plea was withdrawn and was reworked with an immigration attorney present.

In July 2021, Domenic died in a Northeast Side hotel, but his body was left in a ravine in Colorado by Aguilar and Garcia, authorities previously said.

Before Garcia’s trial, Aguilar had accepted a plea deal in exchange for her testimony against Garcia. Per the plea deal, Aguilar was facing a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.