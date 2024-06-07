Mother charged in death of her 5-year-old son to be sentenced

SAN ANTONIO – A mother charged in the death of her 5-year-old son is set to be sentenced on Friday morning.

Nickolle Aguilar, along with her then-boyfriend Daniel Garcia, were charged in the death of Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo.

Recommended Videos

In July 2021, Domenic died in a Northeast Side hotel, but his body was left in a ravine in Colorado by Aguilar and Garcia.

Garcia last week was found guilty of injury to a child and is awaiting his sentencing date in August.

Before his trial, Aguilar had accepted a plea deal in exchange for her testimony against Garcia.

Aguilar testified that Garcia told her she didn’t discipline her son enough.

“(Garcia would) make him take really cold showers, spank him and punch him in the butt, with closed fists,” Aguilar testified.

When the prosecutor asked Aguilar how many times Garcia hit the boy, she replied, “I don’t know a specific number.”

Per the plea deal, the maximum sentence Aguilar is facing is 15 years in prison.