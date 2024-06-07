86º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Mother charged in death of her 5-year-old son to be sentenced

Nickolle Aguilar facing maximum sentence of 15 years in prison

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Nickolle Aguilar, Daniel Garcia, Domenic Aguilar Acevedo
Nickolle Aguilar (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A mother charged in the death of her 5-year-old son is set to be sentenced on Friday morning.

Nickolle Aguilar, along with her then-boyfriend Daniel Garcia, were charged in the death of Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo.

Recommended Videos

In July 2021, Domenic died in a Northeast Side hotel, but his body was left in a ravine in Colorado by Aguilar and Garcia.

Garcia last week was found guilty of injury to a child and is awaiting his sentencing date in August.

Before his trial, Aguilar had accepted a plea deal in exchange for her testimony against Garcia.

Aguilar testified that Garcia told her she didn’t discipline her son enough.

“(Garcia would) make him take really cold showers, spank him and punch him in the butt, with closed fists,” Aguilar testified.

When the prosecutor asked Aguilar how many times Garcia hit the boy, she replied, “I don’t know a specific number.”

Per the plea deal, the maximum sentence Aguilar is facing is 15 years in prison.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

email

Recommended Videos