Medina Valley ISD to open new elementary school as district population surges

MVISD said its student population has grown more than 10% annually over the last three years.

MEDINA VALLEY, Texas – Back to school means new students, teachers, and classes. And for Medina Valley Independent School District, this year also brings a new building into the mix.

“It’s always a great feeling coming into a new campus,” Superintendent Scott Caloss said.

MVISD will open Silos Elementary for its first day of school next week. It is the sixth elementary school in the district. Caloss said they’re opening this building to help accommodate the growing population in the area, and he said they’re expecting to build more campuses in the coming years.

“We need to ensure that we have classrooms available for our kids,” Caloss said. “Based on our projections, we’re anticipating on opening a campus each year.”

Data from MVISD shows that over the last three years, the student body population has increased by more than 10% each year. David Anderson, a broker associate based in San Antonio, said the housing numbers match Medina Valley growth projections.

“It is incredible the growth that is happening,” Anderson said.

He said people are buying outside San Antonio, specifically in Medina Valley, because of the area’s affordability.

“It’s the price point people are buying today because of the interest rates and what they can afford,” Anderson said.

He said a population boom is expected from Castroville to Elmendorf.

“A few little neighborhoods in there that are not doing as strong, but overall, that whole sector, the bottom half of San Antonio is just booming,” Anderson said.

With bond projects underway, Silos Elementary is just the start of new schools in MVISD.