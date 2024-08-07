16 workers hospitalized after improper mix of pool chemicals at Houston-area resort, officials say

A hazmat situation is unloading at the Great Wolf Lodge resort in Webster. First responders are seen hosing off gurneys after unloading them from ambulances.

WEBSTER, Texas – Sixteen people were hospitalized Wednesday after a contractor improperly mixed pool chemicals at Great Wolf Lodge, according to the City of Webster.

The incident occurred inside a building isolated from the hotel and water park.

The release said 16 people, consisting of employees and third-party contractors, were transported to a nearby hospital. Five others evacuated the building.

The Webster Fire Department responded to the scene. They neutralized the pool water tanks and confirmed that the chemicals were not in the hotel or water park.

The situation was resolved quickly and won’t affect the resort’s operations any further, the release said.

The lodge is working with the contractor and environmental companies to clean the water tanks properly.

KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC-TV, said the lodge was holding its grand opening when the chemical reaction incident happened.