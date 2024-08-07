Jury continues deliberations in punishment phase of Alexander Castro trial

SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Wednesday resumed deliberations in the punishment phase of a trial involving a 2022 fatal crash.

Jurors on Tuesday found Alexander Castro not guilty of manslaughter in connection with the crash that claimed the life of a woman who was stalled in traffic.

But jurors did find Castro guilty on a lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Jurors have a range of punishment of two to 10 years to consider.

The defense is asking for probation while the state is seeking the maximum.

Alexandra Seybert, 24, was stuck in traffic on Highway 281 near TPC Parkway when Castro, who police said was driving more than 90 mph after consuming alcohol at several bars, rammed his pickup into Seybert’s Honda Accord.

Castro’s attorney blamed the initial wreck that halted traffic for the crash that killed Seybert as well as mistakes made by police investigating the crash.

