Man found not guilty of manslaughter in fatal 2022 crash

Defendant Alexander Castro looks toward jury during day two of his manslaughter trial on August 1, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A jury on Tuesday found a man not guilty of manslaughter in connection with a crash in July 2022 that claimed the life of a woman who was stalled in traffic.

But jurors did find Alexander Castro guilty on a lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Jurors deliberated for about 7 1/2 hours over two days before making their decisions.

If Castro would have been convicted of manslaughter, he could have faced up to 20 years in prison. He now faces a possible maximum punishment of up to two years in a state jail on the lesser charge. The punishment phase of the trial will begin Tuesday afternoon.

Alexandra Seybert, 24, was stuck in traffic on Highway 281 near TPC Parkway when Castro, who police said was driving more than 90 mph after consuming alcohol at several bars, rammed his pickup into Seybert’s Honda Accord.

Castro’s attorney blamed the initial wreck that halted traffic for the crash that killed Seybert as well as mistakes made by police investigating the crash.

