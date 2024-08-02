Jurors in manslaughter trial get close-up look at cars, truck involved in 2022 deadly crash

SAN ANTONIO – Large pieces of evidence were brought into an alley outside of the Bexar County Courthouse on Friday.

Bexar County jurors in a manslaughter case inspected the vehicles involved in a deadly crash that happened back in 2022.

The family of 24-year-old Alexandra Seybert was emotional as jurors walked and looked at two mangled SUVs and a black truck.

The truck’s driver, Alexander Castro, has been charged with manslaughter. Castro is accused of slamming his vehicle into standstill traffic on U.S. Highway 281 northbound near TPC Parkway on July 22, 2022.

San Antonio police said he was driving over 90 miles an hour after purchasing alcohol at several bars.

Seybert died from her injuries.

SAPD Sgt. John Doyle, a crash reconstructor who responded to the incident, described what he saw to jurors on Friday.

“Seeing the damage to the vehicles, the distance the vehicles traveled after impact, all that — I realized it was a high-speed crash,” Doyle said.

During opening statements, Castro’s attorneys argued that he wasn’t to blame for the crash. The attorneys said the accident that led to the traffic is responsible.

If convicted, Castro faces up to 20 years in prison.

