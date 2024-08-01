Man on trial for causing deadly crash can be heard blaming victim in body-cam footage shown to jury

SAN ANTONIO – A man on trial for causing a deadly crash two years ago was heard blaming the victim in body-worn camera footage from the night of the incident.

Alexander Castro is charged with manslaughter and accused of driving over 90 miles per hour and causing a deadly wreck.

In July 2022, a wrong-way crash on Hwy 281 near TPC Parkway caused a traffic backup.

Alexandra Seybert, 24, was stuck in that traffic when she was allegedly hit by the truck Castro was driving. She died from her injuries caused by the crash.

Body-worn camera footage from SAPD Officer Jeremy Morgan showed the moments he approached the scene.

Castro can be seen getting out of his wrecked truck and heard telling Morgan he hit the brakes and nobody stopped.

As police waited at the scene for crime scene investigators Castro can be heard telling police that Seybert was the one driving erratically and by the time he knew it, she was underneath his truck.

When Morgan took the stand, he told the jury he was reprimanded for mistakes he made while on the scene, including not testing Castro for alcohol after Castro told another officer he had some beers before the accident.

In opening statements, the defense said Castro wasn’t to blame for the crash and said the initial wreck was what led to Seybert’s death. They also pointed out mistakes made during the investigation.

Castro is facing up to 20 years in prison if found guilty. Testimony will resume Thursday morning.