Local News

Local Taylor Swift fans not changing plans for US show after terrorist plot foiled European concert

San Antonio couple plan to attend Swift concert in New Orleans

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – They’ve got their friendship bracelets stacked and outfits planned out down to the sequin.

“It’s going to have snakes on it,” said San Antonio resident Kris Duran, whose wife made his shirt for their upcoming Eras Tour Concert.

The couple is one of hundreds of fans who are traveling to go see Taylor Swift.

“I’m excited,” Duran said. “This is an opportunity that we didn’t think we’d have.”

The Durans are heading to New Orleans in October. Others traveled all the way to Austria this weekend.

Authorities canceled the sold-out shows in Vienna after suspects planned a terror plot targeting the show.

“It sounds to me like law enforcement has done their homework,” said counterintelligence threat analyst Frank Roberson.

He said threats like this should make people aware, but not scared.

“You got to figure out a way to not make yourself a target as well,” Roberson said. “Purses over your shoulder, you know, little things.”

Even with the security scare, Duran said it isn’t changing his plans.

“It doesn’t doesn’t affect me at all,” he said. “I mean, you know, anything could happen. And I haven’t thought about changing our plans,” he said.

