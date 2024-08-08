83º
San Antonio Animal Care Services offers free Puppy 101 course this Sunday

No reservations needed for event at the Municipal Shelter

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: Pets, Training, San Antonio
Generic photo of a puppy. (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – Got a new puppy at home and need help training? Animal Care Services is offering a free Puppy 101 course for new pet parents this Sunday.

The course is designed to help people become better guardians through emphasis on positive reinforcement, consistency and repetition, according to a news release from the City of San Antonio.

A team of ACS professional dog trainers will lead the course, which includes the following topics:

  • How puppies learn
  • The importance of socialization for young dogs
  • Ways to make potty training easier
  • Incorporating crate training into your new pup’s routine

The course will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Municipal Shelter, 4710 State Highway 151 off Old Highway 90, near the San Antonio Food Bank. Anyone interested in attending can show up to the event with no reservation needed.

