San Antonio Animal Care Services offers free Puppy 101 course this Sunday

SAN ANTONIO – Got a new puppy at home and need help training? Animal Care Services is offering a free Puppy 101 course for new pet parents this Sunday.

The course is designed to help people become better guardians through emphasis on positive reinforcement, consistency and repetition, according to a news release from the City of San Antonio.

A team of ACS professional dog trainers will lead the course, which includes the following topics:

How puppies learn

The importance of socialization for young dogs

Ways to make potty training easier

Incorporating crate training into your new pup’s routine

The course will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Municipal Shelter, 4710 State Highway 151 off Old Highway 90, near the San Antonio Food Bank. Anyone interested in attending can show up to the event with no reservation needed.