‘It’s very scary’: Drivers react to deadly road rage incident along busy San Antonio highway

SAN ANTONIO – One of the busiest highways in San Antonio became the deadly backdrop of an alleged road rage incident in broad daylight.

San Antonio police said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Hildebrand Avenue near the San Antonio Zoo.

According to SAPD’s investigation, a 36-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were involved in the incident that ended along the U.S. Highway 281 northbound access road.

After the 36-year-old pulled his vehicle over, he came out of the vehicle, walked over to the 25-year-old’s vehicle and smashed the other vehicle’s windows with a hammer.

Authorities said the 25-year-old then pulled out a weapon and shot the 36-year-old man multiple times. The 36-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died, SAPD said.

The deadly road rage incident is making San Antonians question how safe they are on the road.

“It’s very scary,” driver Nicole Harris said.

“I’ve seen people get out of their car and bang on people’s windows and stuff,” driver Tiffany Sills said. “Like, the crazy stuff.”

Some drivers said the biggest scare for them while driving is a handgun.

“It makes me feel uncomfortable because you never know who has a gun,” Harris said. “You can’t even just focus straight on the road because you don’t know who’s going to turn in front of you because they can’t wait.”

The San Antonio Police Department does not have a way of tracking all road rage incidents, but officers can keep track of murders that stem from road rage.

Between Jan. 2023 through Aug. 2024, SAPD said only one murder began as a road rage-related incident. That incident happened in May 2023.

Thursday’s incident is still under investigation, police said.

