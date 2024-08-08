Man dies after he was shot multiple times during alleged North Side road rage incident, SAPD says

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during an apparent road incident.

SAN ANTONIO – A 36-year-old man has died after he was shot multiple times during an alleged road rage incident, San Antonio police said.

Officers said they were dispatched to a shooting call around 12:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Hildebrand Avenue near the San Antonio Zoo.

Recommended Videos

When they arrived, officers said they found the 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, shell casings and a car with a busted rear window.

After further investigation, police said that two men were involved in a road rage incident. At some point, the men pulled over on the northbound access road near U.S. Highway 281.

Authorities then said the man got out of his vehicle and began smashing multiple windows of the other car with a hammer. The window smashing prompted the other driver, a 25-year-old, to get out of his vehicle and fire a weapon at the 36-year-old man multiple times, SAPD said.

The 36-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead, police said Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the 25-year-old remained at the scene and is cooperating with SAPD’s ongoing investigation.

It is not yet known if the 25-year-old will be facing any charges.