Man convicted in death of 5-year-old boy to be sentenced Wednesday

Daniel Garcia was found guilty of injury to a child.

SAN ANTONIO – A man convicted of beating his girlfriend’s son to death is set to be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon.

In May, a jury found Daniel Garcia guilty of injury to a child for causing the death of 5-year-old Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo.

Domenic is believed to have died in a San Antonio hotel in 2021 and then left in a ravine along a hillside in Colorado by Garcia and the boy’s mother, Nickolle Aguilar.

Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo was killed in July 2021, authorities have said. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Last week, Aguilar was sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the crime. She got a plea deal for testifying against Garcia during his trial.

Aguilar is expected back in the courtroom Wednesday to testify in Garcia’s sentencing hearing.

Garcia is facing anywhere from five to 99 years or life in prison.

The sentence will be decided by 226th District Court Judge Velia Meza.

The hearing will begin around 1:30 p.m. It will be livestreamed in this article.