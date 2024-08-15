94º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Authorities ID man shot, killed by 70-year-old man outside Walmart on South Side

Rudy Vallejo, 37, was shot in 1200 block of Southeast Military Drive

Katrina Webber, Reporter

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Tags: Crime, Crime Fighters, Shooting, South side
Man shot, killed during altercation in Walmart parking lot on city’s South Side, police say (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 37-year-old man who was shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot on the South Side on Tuesday.

According to the ME’s office, Rudy Vallejo died from a gunshot wound.

Recommended Videos

Michael Wayne Ludwig, 70, the suspect in this incident, was charged with murder in connection to Vallejo’s death.

According to preliminary reports, Ludwig was either sleeping or living in his truck in the grocery store’s parking lot when he began arguing with Vallejo.

Moments later, he fired two shots, killing Vallejo, police said.

Vallejo’s death is being ruled as a homicide.

Related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

instagram

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Recommended Videos