Authorities ID man shot, killed by 70-year-old man outside Walmart on South Side

Man shot, killed during altercation in Walmart parking lot on city’s South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the 37-year-old man who was shot and killed in a Walmart parking lot on the South Side on Tuesday.

According to the ME’s office, Rudy Vallejo died from a gunshot wound.

Michael Wayne Ludwig, 70, the suspect in this incident, was charged with murder in connection to Vallejo’s death.

According to preliminary reports, Ludwig was either sleeping or living in his truck in the grocery store’s parking lot when he began arguing with Vallejo.

Moments later, he fired two shots, killing Vallejo, police said.

Vallejo’s death is being ruled as a homicide.