Man, 70, charged with murder in connection with shooting outside Walmart on South Side

Man shot, killed during altercation in Walmart parking lot on city’s South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 70-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in a Walmart parking lot on the South Side.

Michael Wayne Ludwig is charged with murder, according to a preliminary report Tuesday from the San Antonio Police Department.

According to officers at the scene Monday morning, Ludwig had either been sleeping or living in his truck in the parking lot, located in the 1200 block of Southeast Military Drive near Roosevelt Avenue, when he began arguing with another man.

Moments later, Ludwig fired at least two shots, killing the man, police said. The victim, who has not been identified, appeared to be in his 30s and was possibly homeless.

Officers took Ludwig and a woman who was with him in the truck to Public Safety Headquarters for questioning.